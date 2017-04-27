2016-17 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jared Homa, Minersville

The seventh-year head coach guided the Battlin’ Miners to a perfect 31-0 record and the Class 2A state championship, the first title in program history. Minersville knocked off Bishop McCort in the final, 63-49, boosting the team’s record to 59-1 over the past two seasons.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Chyna Dixon, G, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 5-10, Sr.

The Catholic League Player of the Year led the Saints to a 24-5 record and the Class 3A state championship, their third consecutive title. The University of Mississippi commit averaged 17 points, four assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots per game.

Sam Breen, F, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (Cranberry Township), 6-1, Sr.

Breen averaged 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, earning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Kiki Jefferson, F, Lancaster Catholic, 5-11, So.

Jefferson crossed the 1,000-point barrier as a sophomore, averaging 22 points per game for the Class 4A semifinalists.

Desiree Oliver, G, Penn Hills (Pittsburgh), 5-8, Sr.

The Temple commit posted 20.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, leading the Indians to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

Ashley Jones, G, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 5-6, Sr.

The former Cheltenham star averaged 18 points per game in her final season before joining West Virginia, notching a game-high 20 points in the Class 3A title tilt.

SECOND TEAM

Mary Sheehan, F, Cardinal O’Hara (Springfield), 5-10, Sr.

Abby Kapp, F, Boyertown, 6-0, Sr.

Taylor O’Brien, G, Plymouth Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting), 5-9, Jr.

Amani Johnson, G, East Allegheny (North Versailles), 5-5, Jr.

Amanda Kalin, G, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia), 5-7, Sr.