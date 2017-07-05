2016-17 ALL-USA Rhode Island Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Caccia, Classical (Providence)

In just his first season, Caccia guided the Purple to their first state championship in 38 years. Classical went 16-4 overall and trounced North Smithfield, 12-2, in the Division III title-clincher.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sam Kenyon, OF/P, South Kingstown (Wakefield), 6-1/185, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Kenyon was a two-way contributor for the Division I finalists. At the plate, he hit .365 with five home runs and a team-high 29 RBI, while on the mound he was 4-0 with three saves and a 0.98 ERA, striking out 19 and walking just one in 21.1 innings.

Ryan Ramos, P, La Salle (Providence), 6-0/190, Sr.

Zach Fogell, P, Cumberland, 5-10/155, Jr.

Carlos Pena, P, Cuffee (Providence), 6-0/165, Sr.

Blaine Lidsky, C, South Kingstown (Wakefield), 6-0/175, So.

Justin Gervais, INF, La Salle (Providence), 5-10/165, Jr.

Luis DeLeon, INF, Moses Brown (Providence), 5-10/180, Sr.

Dan Baruch, INF, Wheeler (Providence), 6-0/190, So.

Sam Owens, INF, Scituate (North Scituate), 5-11/165, Sr.

Billy Butler, OF, Ponaganset (North Scituate), 6-0/185, Jr.

Tucker Flint, OF, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick), 6-2/190, So.

SECOND TEAM

Peter Microulis, P, Tolman (Pawtucket), 5-7/170, Sr.

Zach D’Andrea, P, Pilgrim (Warwick), 6-1/170, Sr.

Ben Aleixo, P, Wheeler (Providence), 6-1/170, Sr.

Cameron Reid, C, Coventry, 5-6/200, Sr.

Chad Mansolillo, INF, North Kingstown, 6-0/185, Sr.

Robert Regine, INF, Coventry, 5-11/175, Sr.

Cabot Maher, INF, Barrington, 6-0/205, Jr.

Brandon Taylor, INF, La Salle (Providence), 5-11/185, Sr.

Jake Frost, OF, Cranston East, 5-10/175, Sr.

Adam Blakemore, OF, North Smithfield, 5-10/175, Jr.

Steven Piscopiello, OF, Cranston West, 5-7/165, Sr.