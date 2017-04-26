2016-17 ALL-USA Rhode Island Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dave Landoch, Tiverton

The fifth-year head coach lost five seniors from 2016, but put together a team that won the school’s first state title since 1984. The Tigers were a perfect 20-0 against Div. 3 competition, including their 64-47 triumph over Wheeler in the championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cole Swider, F, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 6-8/215, Jr.

One of New England’s premier perimeter marksmen, Swider earned First Team All-NEPSAC honors as a junior. Also the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, he averaged 26.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Keegan Records, F/C, South Kingstown (Wakefield), 6-7/220, Jr.

The state’s most dominant big man averaged a double-double of 18.3 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

Justin Mazzulla, G, Bishop Hendricken (West Warwick), 6-3/185, Sr.

The ALL-USA Rhode Island Player of the Year as a junior, George Washington-bound Mazzulla once again led the Hawks to a state title, averaging 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Brandon Kolek, G/F, Cumberland, 6-4/180, Sr.

Cumberland’s all-time leading scorer paced the Clippers to a stirring Div. 2 state championship, averaging 21.6 points per contest, including 32 in the title game.

Erickson Bans, G, Shea (Pawtucket), 5-11/160, Fr.

Bans quickly established himself as the state’s top freshman, dishing out 9.5 assists per game to go with 19.1 points and 6.0 rebounds as the Raiders reached the state final.

SECOND TEAM

Abdul Ajia, F, Shea (Pawtucket), 6-4/200, Sr.

Tyler Murray, G, Tiverton, 6-5/190, Jr.

Peter Wilson, G, St. Raphael (Pawtucket), 5-11/165, Sr.

Enoch Cheeks, G, Mount Pleasant (Providence), 6-0/170, So.

Andrew Fonts, G, Portsmouth Abbey, 6-1/170, Sr.