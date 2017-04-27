2016-17 ALL-USA Rhode Island Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Corsinetti, Johnston

Corsinetti guided the Panthers to a 24-2 record and the Division II championship, the school’s first state crown in 15 years. Johnston knocked off East Providence in the title game, 60-45, and then reached the Final Four of the open state tournament.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Janai Crooms, G, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 5-10, Jr.

A three-time New England All-Star, Crooms averaged 13.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. She’s one of the most heavily recruited juniors in New England, ranked No. 32 by ESPN.

Morgan Higgins, G, North Kingstown, 5-5, Jr.

A Providence Journal Second Team All-State pick as a sophomore, Higgins continued to improve, scoring 16.7 points on a nightly basis.

Kasey Gagan, G, St. Raphael (Pawtucket), 5-9, Sr.

A Second Team ALL-USA Rhode Island selection as a junior, Gagan averaged 21.3 points per game this season.

Oluchi Ezemma, F/C, Moses Brown (Providence), 5-10, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year paced the Quakers to the Div. 1 semifinals, averaging 18.6 points and 16.0 rebounds per game.

Grace Coutu, C, Barrington, 6-2, Sr.

Coutu notched 13.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.2 blocks per contest and will play for Colby College this fall.

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Coutu, G, Cranston East, 5-3, Sr.

Glory Ellison, G, Barrington, 5-9, Jr.

Christina Kiser, G, La Salle (Providence), 5-8, Jr.

Jordan Moretti, G, Johnston, 5-3, Jr.

Willcia McBorrough, F, Juanita Sanchez (Providence), 6-1, Sr.