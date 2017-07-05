2016-17 ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mitch Walters, Northwestern (Rock Hill)

Walters’ Trojans began the season ranked No. 1 in the state and delivered as expected, winning the Class 5A state title. Northwestern captured the first baseball championship in school history with a 5-2 win over River Bluff.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Logan Chapman, P, Easley, 6-3/180, Sr.

A 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Third Team selection, Chapman posted a 6-0 record with a 0.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 51 innings on the mound. He also contributed at the plate with a .365 average, four homers and 27 RBI.

Carmen Mlodzinski, P, Hilton Head Island, 6-2/190, Sr.

Corey Stone, P, Mid-Carolina (Prosperity), 6-2/175, Sr.

Christian Maggio, C, Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach), 5-11/170, Sr.

Blake Jeter, INF, J.L. Mann (Greenville), 6-3/250, Sr.

Tristen Hudson, INF, Seneca, 6-3/178, Sr.

Cameron Reeves, INF, Northwestern (Rock Hill), 6-2/185, Jr.

Bryce Jackson, INF, Abbeville, 6-1/175, Jr.

Ja’Darius Munford, OF, Lamar, 6-1/175, Sr.

Jordan Holladay, OF, Sumter, 5-10/200, Sr.

Ward Hacklen, OF, Dutch Fork (Irmo), 6-4/200, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Bryar Johnson, P, Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach), 6-3/210, Sr.

Connor O’Rear, P, South Aiken (Aiken), 6-4/160, Sr.

Jack Stamler, P, J.L. Mann (Greenville), 6-0/190, Sr.

Bo Taylor, C, South Pointe (Rock Hill), 6-0/175, Sr.

John Sendziak, INF, Cane Bay (Summerville), 6-0/170, Sr.

Aaron Adams, INF, River Bluff (Lexington), 6-2/185, Sr.

Douglas Angeli, INF, Dorman (Roebuck), 6-0/175, Sr.

Michael Bollinger, INF, Boiling Springs (Spartanburg), 6-1/225, Sr.

Donald Hansis, OF, North Myrtle Beach (Little River), 6-0/180, Sr.

Payton Young, OF, Palmetto (Williamston), 5-9/160, Sr.

Chase Roberts, OF, Lugoff-Elgin (Lugoff), 5-11/195, Jr.