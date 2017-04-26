2016-17 ALL-USA South Carolina Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Thomas Ryan, Dorman (Roebuck)

Dorman won the first state title in program history under Ryan’s watch this past season. The Cavaliers (23-5) captured the title with a 55-53 win over Blythewood in the Class 5A state title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Zion Williamson, F/G, Spartanburg Day, 6-8/210, Jr.

A top national recruit who has verbally committed to play at Kentucky, Williamson averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds per game during his junior year. An American Family Insurance First Team ALL-USA selection, he led Spartanburg Day to its second straight South Carolina Independent School 2A state championship, scoring 51 points in the finale.

Keith Matthews, F/G, Blythewood, 6-6/173, Sr.

The Stetson signee averaged 10.2 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past season and was named MVP of the North-South All-Star game.

Lloyd Hemming, F/C, Brookland-Cayce (Cayce), 6-5/180, Sr.

The state’s Class 3A Player of the Year, Hemming averaged 18.5 points and seven rebounds per game to lead the Bearcats to the 3A semifinals.

Jalek Felton, G, Gray Collegiate Academy (Columbia), 6-4/180, Sr.

Felton captured the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors after scoring 24.1 points and 5.4 assists per game while leading the War Eagles to the Class 2A semifinals.

Jordan Davis, G, Dutch Fork (Irmo), 6-4/180, Sr.

Davis was named the Class 5A Player of the Year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 18.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Clyde Trapp, G, Lower Richland (Hopkins), 6-4/188, Sr.

Tariq Simmons, G, Keenan (Columbia), 6-2/170, Sr.

Christian Brown, F, A.C. Flora (Columbia), 6-7/200, So.

Juwan Gary, F/G, Gray Collegiate (West Columbia), 6-6/200, So.

Kaiden Rice, F/C, Ridge View (Columbia), 6-6/175, Sr.