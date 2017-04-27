2016-17 ALL-USA South Carolina Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Baldwin, Goose Creek

Baldwin guided the Gators (27-1) to the Class AAAAA state title, capped by a convincing 54-34 win over Wade Hampton. It was the second championship in program history for Goose Creek, who closed out the season on a 17-game win streak.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mariah Linney, F/G, Goose Creek, 5-8, Sr.

Linney averaged 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while leading Goose Creek (27-1) to the Class AAAAA state title. A UNC-Charlotte signee, she was selected as the Class AAAAA Player of the Year.

Jaelynn Murray, F/C, Dreher (Columbia), 6-2, Sr.

With averages of 23.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, the future Tar Heel earned Player of the Year honors from both Gatorade and the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Diamon Shiflet, F/G, Greer, 5-10, Sr.

Shiflet scored 19 points with seven rebounds and nearly six assists per game this past season, earning a spot on the Class AAAA All-State team.

Olivia Thompson, G, Lexington, 5-6, So.

The sophomore standout led the Wildcats to the Class AAAAA state tournament, producing averages of 19.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Danae McNeal, G, Swansea, 5-10, So.

McNeal produced 24.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 steals per game to earn Class AAA Player of the Year honors.

SECOND TEAM

A’Lexxus Sowell, C, Andrew Jackson (Kershaw), 6-3, Sr.

Rhetta Moore, G, Bishop England (Charleston), 5-8, Sr.

Armanii Grice, G, Ridge View (Columbia), 5-8, Sr.

Bryanna Goodson, F, Wilson (Florence), 5-10, Sr.

Shanteal Davis, F/G, Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path), 5-8, Sr.