2016-17 ALL-USA Tennessee Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Moore, Brentwood

In his fourth season at the helm, Moore led the Bruins to their first state championship. Brentwood (30-11) rallied to win six of its final eight games to reach the school’s first state championship game since 1978, then completed the run with a 5-3 win over Stewarts Creek in the Class AAA title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Spencer Strider, P, Christian Academy of Knoxville, 6-0/205, Sr.

It would be hard to imagine the Clemson signee and Cleveland Indians draft pick having a better year, as Tennessee’s Class AA Mr. Baseball went out with a flourish. Strider posted a 13-0 record this spring to go with 150 strikeouts and a .118 batting average against, and in the Class AA state title game, he threw seven solid innings to help the Warriors take their first championship since 2014.

Steven Jennings, P, DeKalb County (Smithville), 6-2/175, Sr.

Ryan Weathers, P, Loretto, 6-2/210, Jr.

Philip Clarke, C, Christ Presbyterian (Nashville), 5-11/190, Sr.

Drew Benefield, INF, Siegel (Murfreesboro), 6-3, 195, Jr.

Ben Brooks, INF, Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville), 6-0/170, Sr.

Ethan Tressler, INF, Davidson Academy (Nashville), 6-0/175, Sr.

Riley Watkins, INF, Evangelical Christian (Cordova), 6-2/175, Sr.

Corbin Brooksbank, OF, McCallie (Chattanooga), 6-0/185, Sr.

Cody Hutcherson, OF, Cookeville, 6-3/180, Sr.

Brandon Trammell, OF, Bearden (Knoxville), 6-5/220, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Fowler, P, Dyer County (Newbern), 6-2/160, Sr.

Mason Hickman, P, Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville), 6-6/230, Sr.

Brycen Thomas, P, Spring Hill (Columbia), 6-3/245, Sr.

Eli Brauss, C, University (Jackson), 6-1/205, Jr.

Billy Creger, INF, Centennial (Franklin), 6-2/190, Sr.

Trey Harrington, INF, Briarcrest Christian (Memphis), 6-2/175, Sr.

Skyler Luna, INF, Clarksville, 5-11/170, Jr.

Seth Price, INF, Watertown, 6-2/195, Sr.

Evan Gilliam, OF, Lexington, 5-10/175, Sr.

Ryder Green, OF, Knoxville Christian, 6-2/205, Jr.

Christian Scott, OF, Northeast (Clarksville), 5-10/160, Jr.