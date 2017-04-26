2016-17 ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Hubie Smith, Brentwood Academy
Smith guided Brentwood Academy (30-2) to its third consecutive Division II-AA championship this past season. The three-peat was capped by a 74-42 thrashing of McCallie in the state final.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga), 6-5/185, Sr.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who will play for Kentucky next season, averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game as a senior. An American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Third Team selection, he led the Hawks (31-7) to victory at the USA National Prep Basketball Championship in Myrtle Beach.
Darius Garland, G, Brentwood Academy, 6-1/160, Jr.
The catalyst in helping Brentwood Academy capture its third consecutive Division II-AA state title, Garland averaged 23 points per game this past season and was named the state’s DII-AA Mr. Basketball winner.
Tyler Harris, G, Cordova, 5-9/150, Jr.
Harris, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged 24 points and four assists per game while helping the Wolves (24-8) reach the Class AAA sectional final.
Bo Hodges, F, Maplewood (Nashville), 6-3/180, Sr.
The East Tennessee State signee averaged 25.8 points and 12 rebounds per game and led Maplewood to its first state tournament berth since 2009.
Chandler Lawson, F/C, East (Memphis), 6-9/200, So.
The sophomore standout contributed 15.9 points and 9.4 per game for the Class AAA champions.
SECOND TEAM
Alex Lomax, G, East (Memphis), 5-11/190, Jr.
Tyreke Key, G, Clay County (Celina), 6-2/160, Sr.
Parrish Hewitt, G, Melrose (Memphis), 6-1/160, Jr.
Ruot Monyyong, F/C, Whites Creek, 6-10/245, Jr.
Grayson Murphy, F/G, Independence (Thompson’s Station), 6-1/160, Sr.