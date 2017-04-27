2016-17 ALL-USA Tennessee Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Randy Coffman, Riverdale (Murfreesboro)

Coffman was the architect of one of the country’s most successful programs this season, guiding undefeated Riverdale to a second straight state championship and a No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. Coffman was also named the Naismith High School Girls Coach of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Anastasia Hayes, G, Riverdale (Murfreesboro), 5-7, Sr.

An American Family Insurance First Team ALL-USA selection and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Hayes averaged 22.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Tennessee signee led the Warriors (34-0) to their second consecutive Class AAA state title.

Akira Levy, G, Upperman (Baxter), 5-7, Jr.

Levy, who earned a First Team All-State selection this year after averaging 20.8 points and 6.4 assists per game, has verbally committed to play at Western Kentucky.

Brinae Alexander, F/G, Riverdale (Murfreesboro), 5-11, Jr.

Another key cog in Riverdale’s championship juggernaut, Alexander contributed 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Kailey Rosenbaum, F/C, Dickson County (Dickson), 6-0, Sr.

The Lipscomb University signee averaged 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds to earn a First Team All-State selection.

Brianah Ferby, G, Stewarts Creek (Smyrna), 5-6, Sr.

Ferby, who will play collegiately at Austin Peay, averaged 14 points a game as the Lady Red Hawks reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.

SECOND TEAM

Johne’ Stewart, G, Central (Memphis), 5-8, Jr.

Elizabeth Dixon, F/C, Ridgeway (Memphis), 6-4, Jr.

Jireh Washington, G, Memphis Central, 5-8, Jr.

Tesia Thompson, G, Hamilton (Memphis), 5-9, Sr.

Sydney Newsome, F/G, Morristown-Hamblen West (Morristown), 5-10, Sr.