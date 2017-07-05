2016-17 ALL-USA Texas Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Rupp, Deer Park

Rupp guided Deer Park to the Class 6A state title this past season, overcoming five elimination games in the postseason along the way. The Deer capped their championship run with a 7-2 win over San Antonio Reagan in the final game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Shane Baz, P/INF, Concordia Lutheran (Tomball), 6-3/200, Sr.

The TCU signee and first round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates posted a 6-1 record with a 0.90 ERA while striking out 90 batters in 46.2 innings. He also batted .434 with 23 RBI to help lead the Crusaders to the Class 6A semifinals.

Alex Scherff, P, Colleyville Heritage, 6-4/205, Sr.

Asa Lacy, P, Tivy (Kerrville), 6-4/198, Sr.

Michael Schrab, C, Katy, 5-11/180, Jr.

Grant Miller, INF, Round Rock, 6-3/215, Sr.

Keola Zamora, INF, McAllen, 5-8/155, Sr.

Jordan Groshans, INF, Magnolia, 6-4/190, Jr.

Zach Barrera, INF, O’Connor (Helotes), 5-8/140, Sr.

Mason House, OF, Whitehouse, 6-3/190, Sr.

Tristen Lutz, OF, Martin (Arlington), 6-3/205, Sr.

Cole Turney, OF, Travis (Richmond), 6-1/195, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Pepper Jones, P, McKinney, 6-0/175, Sr.

Corbin Hall, P, Corsicana, 5-11/160, Sr.

Adam Kloffenstein, P, Magnolia, 6-5/220, Jr.

Jacob Wyeth, C, Lake Travis (Austin), 6-2/215, Sr.

Grayson Rodriguez, INF, Central Heights (Nacogdoches), 6-4/200, Jr.

Mateo Gil, INF, Timber Creek (Fort Worth), 6-1/180, Jr.

Easton Murrell, INF, Prosper, 6-0/195, Sr.

Ramsey Flores, INF, Moody (Corpus Christi), 5-6/150, Sr.

Ron Washington, OF, Ridge Point (Missouri City), 6-1/200, Sr.

Chase Keng, OF, Deer Park, 6-0/180, Sr.

Tyriece Silas, OF, Cypress Falls (Houston), 5-10/180, Sr.