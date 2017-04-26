2016-17 ALL-USA Texas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard Flores, Cypress Falls (Houston)

In his third season at the helm, Flores guided the Golden Eagles to their first Class 6A state championship. Cy Falls (35-3) won its final 25 games and rallied past Wagner in the title game, 63-57, earning the No. 24 spot in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Marcus Garrett, G, Skyline (Dallas), 6-7/190, Sr.

The Dallas Morning News Player of the Year and the state’s Gatorade winner, Garrett led the Raiders (34-2) to the Class 6A semifinals, averaging 17.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 3.1 steals per contest. A Kansas signee, he recorded 12 triple-doubles as a senior.

R.J. Nembhard, G, Keller, 6-4/185, Sr.

A TCU signee, Nembhard scored 26.4 points to go with 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, sparking the Indians to the Class 6A semifinals.

Quentin Grimes, G, College Park (The Woodlands), 6-4/195, Jr.

A top 20 national recruit, Grimes averaged 28.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Savion Flagg, F, Alvin, 6-7/200, Sr.

The future Texas A&M Aggie exploded as a senior, scoring 31.3 points per game while also hauling in 11.6 rebounds.

Tristan Clark, F, Wagner (San Antonio), 6-8/220, Sr.

The Express-News Player of the Year and a Baylor commit, Clark led the Thunderbirds to the Class 6A final, averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds, and shooting 77.1 percent from the floor.

SECOND TEAM

Gerald Liddell, F, Steele (Cibolo), 6-7/180, Jr.

Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Victory Prep (Houston), 6-8/200, Sr.

Jay Jay Chandler, G, Cinco Ranch (Katy), 6-3/185, Sr.

Victor Bailey Jr., G, McNeil (Austin), 6-3/175, Sr.

Nigel Hawkins, G, Cypress Falls (Houston), 6-3/180, Jr.