2016-17 ALL-USA Texas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Lombard, Canyon

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA National Coach of the Year, Lombard guided the Eagles to a 31-3 record and their fourth straight Class 5A state title. A member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, he has won 19 state championships in a 39-year career, compiling a remarkable 1,292-120 overall record.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, G, Mansfield Timberview (Arlington), 5-9, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and a top 10 national recruit, Carter averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Class 5A runner-up. The Texas A&M commit is also a member of the U18 National Team.

Alexis Morris, G, Legacy Christian (Beaumont), 5-6, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Baylor signee fired in 31.2 points per game, to go with 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.7 steals.

Chasity Patterson, G, North Shore (Houston), 5-6, Sr.

A Texas signee, Patterson averaged 28.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 4.9 assists per contest, and won the 3-point shootout at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Zarielle Green, F/G, Duncanville, 6-1, Jr.

MVP of the Class 6A championship game for the second year in a row, Green was also the Dallas Morning News Player of the Year, averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Charli Collier, C, Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu), 6-5, Jr.

A verbal commit to UConn, Collier posted 23.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest for the Class 5A semifinalists.

SECOND TEAM

Nyah Green, G, Bishop Lynch (Dallas), 6-1, So.

Lexi Gordon, G/F, L.D. Bell (Hurst), 6-1, Sr.

Deauzya Richards, G/F, Cypress Ranch (Cypress), 6-1, Sr.

Jade Williams, F, The Colony, 6-4, Sr

Vivian Gray, F, Argyle, 6-1, Sr.