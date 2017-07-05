2016-17 ALL-USA Utah Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Crawford, Cottonwood (Murray)

Crawford led the Colts to their first Class 5A state title in nine years, capping off a championship season with an 11-0 blanking of Lone Peak in the state final. Cottonwood’s last title came in 2008 when they finished off a run of four straight championships.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Seth Corry, P/OF, Lone Peak (Highland), 6-2/195, Sr.

The state’s Mr. Baseball winner and Gatorade Player of the Year, Corry posted an 8-1 record, a 1.90 ERA and fanned 97 batters in 52 innings. He also batted .315 with 11 home runs while leading Lone Peak to the Class 5A state championship game.

Hayden Rosenkrantz, P, Cottonwood (Murray), 6-4/170, Sr.

Tyler Cornish, P, Timpanogos (Orem), 6-1/180, Sr.

Jordan Harrop, C, Layton, 6-2/175, Sr.

Jaxon Knight, INF, Davis (Kaysville), 6-0/185, Sr.

Nick Burdette, INF, Bingham (South Jordan), 5-10/240, Jr.

Seth Kaelin, INF, Skyline (Salt Lake City), 5-10/180, Sr.

Drew Hill, INF, Gunnison Valley (Gunnison), 5-10/180, Sr.

Cy Nielson, OF, Spanish Fork, 5-11/155, So.

Drew Zimmerman, OF, Lehi, 5-10/180, Sr.

Hunter Blunt, OF, Cottonwood (Murray), 5-11/185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Ben Rigby, P, Davis (Kaysville), 6-6/205, Sr.

Trell Morse, P, American Fork, 6-0/180, Sr.

Gage Edwards, P, Jordan (Sandy), 6-4/220, Jr.

Christopher Rowan, C, Cottonwood (Murray), 5-10/190, Sr.

Tyson Ellis, INF, Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork), 5-10/170, Sr.

Tanner Argyle, INF, Spanish Fork, 6-0/175, Sr.

Tyson Fisher, INF, Dixie (St. George), 6-4/225, Jr.

Brock Watkins, INF, Pleasant Grove, 5-11/185, So.

Jamison Day, OF, Snow Canyon (St. George), 5-10/170, Sr.

Payton Freeman, OF, Lone Peak (Highland), 6-2/190, Sr.

Jayden Sinju, OF, Murray, 6-3/200, Jr.