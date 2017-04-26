2016-17 ALL-USA Utah Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Graydon Buchmiller, Ridgeline (Millville)

A year ago, Ridgeline High didn’t even exist, but behind Buchmiller the first-year Riverhawks were able to make a startling run to the Class 3A state championship. Ridgeline (21-4) finished off the magical season by beating Juan Diego in the state final, 89-63, avenging an earlier defeat.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Emmanuel Akot, G, Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant), 6-7/205, Jr.

A top 20 national recruit, Akot led the Tigers to a 24-5 record, the quarterfinals of the DICK’S High School Nationals and a No. 17 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. Akot averaged 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Trevin Knell, G, Woods Cross, 6-5/195, Sr.

A University of California commit, the senior sharpshooter averaged 25.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Jaxon Brenchley, G, Ridgeline (Millville), 6-5/190, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year led the Riverhawks to a Class 3A title in their first year of existence, averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists along the way.

Branden Carlson, C, Bingham (South Jordan), 6-11/210, Sr.

The Utah commit was a steady presence in the middle for the 5A state champs, posting averages of 13.7 pts, and 8.1 rebounds.

Stockton Shorts, F, Copper Hills (West Jordan), 6-4/205, Sr.

The Salt Lake Tribune Player of the Year contributed 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals on a nightly basis.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Erickson, G, Timpview (Provo), 6-3/180, Jr.

Dason Youngblood, G, Bingham (South Jordan), 6-2/180, Sr.

Matt Lindsey, G/F, Olympus (Salt Lake City), 6-4/190, Sr.

Josip Vrankic, F/C, Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant), 6-8/215, Jr.

Andrew Slack, C, Springville, 6-5/250, Sr.