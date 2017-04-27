2016-17 ALL-USA Utah Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lynette Schroeder, Skyline (Salt Lake City)

The fifth-year head coach guided the Eagles (23-4) to their fourth state championship, the first since 2008. Skyline—which now boasts 98 state titles across all sports, tops in Utah—knocked off Judge Memorial in overtime, 60-57, for the Class 4A crown, avenging an earlier loss.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Taylor Moeaki, G, American Fork, 5-7, Sr.

Ms. Basketball and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Moeaki led the Cavemen to a 25-1 record and the Class 5A state championship, earning MVP honors in the state tournament. The Dixie State commit averaged 18.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Mariah Martin, G, Alta (Sandy), 5-6, Sr.

A four-time First Team All-State selection, the Dixie State commit tossed in 16.8 points per game to go with 6.8 assists and 4.6 steals.

Kemery Martin, G, Alta (Sandy), 5-11, So.

Already arguably the most talented player in the state, Martin contributed 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals per contest.

Peyton Torgerson, G, North Sevier (Salina), 5-11, Sr.

Class 2A MVP each of the last two seasons, The Southern Utah commit averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Vanessa Austin, F/C, Judge Memorial (Salt Lake City), 6-2, Sr.

The Cal State-Bakersfield signee earned her second First Team All-State honor, averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Krebs, F, Sky View (Smithfield), 6-1, Sr.

Madison Grange, G, Skyline (Salt Lake City), 5-11, Jr.

Tahlia White, G, Mountain View (Orem), 5-10, Jr.

Mercedes Staples, G, Viewmont (Bountiful), 5-11, Jr.

Ashley Beckstrand, G, Desert Hills (St. George), 5-8, Sr.