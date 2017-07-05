2016-17 ALL-USA Vermont Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Ballou, South Royalton

Ballou, who pitched the Royals to two state championship wins over Danville in the early 80s, coached South Royalton, 4-0, past Danville in the Division 4 title game for the second consecutive year. The Royals (17-0) were the only undefeated team in the state and won all 17 games by at least four runs.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordy Allard, INF/P, Hartford (White River Junction), 5-9/170, Sr

A slick-fielding shortstop and a shutdown closer earlier in his career, Allard blossomed into a dominant starter and a middle-of-the-order bat. The Southern New Hampshire commit went 7-1 with a 0.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 45.1 innings, while batting .454 and driving in 18 runs.

Patrick Greenan, P, St. Johnsbury, 6-4/185, Sr.

Jake Hakey, P, Bellows Free (Fairfax), 6-1/185, Sr.

Leif Bigelow, P, Brattleboro, 6-3/165, Jr.

Kyle Leggett, C, Mt. Mansfield (Jericho), 5-10/175, Sr.

Maverick King, INF, Essex (Essex Junction), 5-11/180, Jr.

Griff Stalcup, INF, Burr and Burton (Manchester), 6-2/185, Sr.

Sammy Premsagar, INF, South Burlington, 6-0/175, Jr.

Dalton Hotchkiss, OF, Rutland, 5-9/150, Sr.

Sky Rahill, OF, Burlington, 5-11/160, Jr.

Greg Johnson, OF, Randolph, 6-4/170, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jay McCoy, P, Burr and Burton (Manchester), 6-1/185, Jr.

Nick Fitzgerald, P, Lamoille (Hyde Park), 6-1/165, Jr.

Brayden Howrigan, P, Enosburg Falls, 6-1/170, Jr.

Evan Crumb, C, Long Trail (Dorset), 6-1/185, Sr.

Alec Burns, INF, Enosburg Falls, 5-9/180, Sr.

Josh Scoskie, INF, South Royalton, 6-0/160, Sr.

Chris Wood, INF, Mt. Abraham (Bristol), 6-0/160, Sr.

Brady Illingworth, INF, Bellows Falls (Westminster), 5-9/215, Sr.

Thomas Vesofsky, OF, Colchester, 6-2/175, Jr.

Abraham Koval, OF, Essex (Essex Junction), 5-10/160, Sr.

Ryan Austin, OF, Milton, 5-11/170,Sr.