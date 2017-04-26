2016-17 ALL-USA Vermont Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jake Eaton, Proctor

A University of Maine hall-of-famer in football, Eaton guided a senior-laden Phantoms squad to their third consecutive Division IV state basketball championship. Proctor (21-3) knocked off top-seeded Twinfield in the title game for the second straight season, avenging a regular-season defeat.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Calvin Carter, G, Enosburg Falls, 6-4/175, Sr.

The Burlington Free Press Mr. Basketball also earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors after leading the Hornets to a perfect 24-0 record and their first state championship. Carter averaged 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Kam Farris, G, Rice (South Burlington), 6-2/180, So.

The explosive sophomore averaged 20.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, connecting on 42 percent of his 3-point shots.

Kevin Garrison, G, Burlington, 6-1/185, Jr.

A First Team All-State selection, Garrison lifted the Seahorses to the Division 1 semifinals, contributing 16 points, five rebounds and three steals a night.

Richard Walker, F, Missisquoi (Swanton), 6-7/190, Sr.

Walker turned into a double-double machine as a senior, averaging 25.7 points and 11 rebounds per game and carrying the Thunderbirds to their first Division1 semifinal.

Nathaniel Kingsley, F, Rutland, 6-5/215, Sr.

Kingsley averaged 16 points and six rebounds per contest, helping the Raiders end a 50-year state championship drought.

SECOND TEAM

Walker Story, F, Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg), 6-5/180, Sr.

Zach Reinhardt, F, Mt. Mansfield (Jericho), 6-5/195, Jr.

Denis LeCours, G/F, Hazen (Hardwick), 6-3/170, Sr.

Kolby MacAuley, G, Spaulding (Barre), 6-1/170, Sr.

Brandon Carrier, G, Williamstown, 6-0/160, Sr.