2016-17 ALL-USA Vermont Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ute Otley, Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg)

Devastated by graduation, Otley saw the Redhawks’ epic four-year, 96-game winning streak come to an end, but she more than held things together. CVU (21-3) won its fifth consecutive Div. 1 state title, rallying to beat top-seeded St. Johnsbury—for a third time this season—36-33.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sadie Stetson, G, St. Johnsbury, 5-7, So.

The do-everything sophomore guard led a young Hilltoppers squad to the Div. 1 state final. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year was also named Miss Basketball by the Burlington Free Press, averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists per contest.

Lisa Sulejmani, G, Rice (South Burlington), 5-6, Jr.

The most dynamic ball-handler in the state, Sulejmani overcame injuries to average 13 points, five assists and four steals a game.

Keagan Dunbar, G, Middlebury, 5-4, Jr.

Dunbar averaged 20.7 points and 2.9 steals per game, and sits at 1,181 career points heading into her senior season.

Madison Little, G, Mount Anthony Union (Bennington), 5-9, Sr.

A First Team All-State selection, Little scored 17.1 points per game to cap her Patriots’ career.

Emma Carter, F, Mount Abraham Union (Bristol), 5-11, Jr.

Carter averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per contest and reached 1,000 career points as a junior.

SECOND TEAM

Marlee Gunn, G, Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg), 5-7, Sr.

Hannah Earl, G, Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans), 5-9, Sr.

Shaylan Mosher, G, Lyndon Institute (Lyndon Center), 5-9, Sr.

Olivia Rockwood, G, Windsor, 5-8, Fr.

Shannon Loiseau, F, Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg), 6-1, Jr.