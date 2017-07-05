2016-17 ALL-USA Virginia Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Miller, Briar Woods (Ashburn)

In his seventh season, Miller guided the Falcons to their first state championship, outlasting Halifax County, 5-4, in a 14-inning Class 5A marathon finale. Briar Woods (20-7) closed the regular season with two losses, but reeled off seven straight victories in the postseason.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Andrew Abbott, P, Halifax County (South Boston), 6-0/162, Sr.

A New York Yankees draftee and a Virginia commit, Abbott led the Comets to the Class 5A state final. He posted a 9-0 record with a 0.29 ERA, striking out 158 batters and walking just four in 72.2 innings, while also batting .434.

Ethan Murray, P, Miller (Charlottesville), 5-10/165, Jr.

Evan Justice, P, Collegiate (Richmond), 6-4/170, Sr.

Matthew Cooper, C, Norfolk Academy, 6-3/210, Sr.

Tanner Morris, INF, Miller (Charlottesville), 6-2/190, Sr.

Jack Dragum, INF, Hanover (Mechanicsville), 6-1/175, Jr.

Danny Hosley, INF, Langley (McLean), 5-11/180, Sr.

Will Schroeder, INF, Loudoun County (Leesburg), 6-1/190, Jr.

Tyler Casagrande, OF, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-0/180, Jr.

Michael Ludowig, OF, Briar Woods (Ashburn), 6-1/205, Sr.

Conor Hartigan, OF, Millbrook (Winchester), 6-0/195, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Austin Cabone, P, Cox (Virginia Beach), 6-0/160, Sr.

Owen Lamon, P, Oakton (Vienna), 6-2/180, Sr.

Kyle Whitten, P, Osbourn Park (Manassas), 6-3/165, Sr.

Adam Hackenberg, C, Miller (Charlottesville), 6-1/225, Jr.

Tyler Solomon, INF, Battlefield (Haymarket), 6-4/215, Sr.

Hunter Perdue, INF, Grassfield (Chesapeake), 6-3/195, Sr.

Dalton Jackson, INF, Great Bridge (Chesapeake), 6-0/200, Sr.

Daniel Brooks, INF, Spotsylvania, 5-11/170, Jr.

Kyle Horton, OF, Liberty Christian (Lynchburg), 6-0/180, Jr.

Cody Warner, OF, Turner Ashby (Bridgewater), 5-10/195, Sr.

Will Merriken, OF, Kettle Run (Nokesville), 6-3/200, Sr.