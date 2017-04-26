2016-17 ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Troy Manns, L.C. Bird (Chesterfield)

Manns won a state title as a player in 1992 and now, in his sixth season at L.C. Bird, he’s captured one as a coach. The Warhawks won their first Class 5A championship, defeating Bethel, 65-52, to complete a 27-1 campaign.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lindell Wigginton, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-1/175, Sr.

An Iowa State commit, Wigginton was the top scorer for the Warriors, leading them to a 34-5 record and a berth in the DICK’S High School Nationals. An American Family Insurance ALL-USA Third Team selection, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Matt Coleman, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-2/185, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year sparked the Warriors to a No. 8 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25, averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

Brandon Slater, F/G, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-5/180, Jr.

The junior paced the Panthers with 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.

Armando Bacot, F, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond), 6-9/225, So.

The sensational sophomore averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans, who went 35-1 and won the VISAA Division 1 championship.

Billy Preston, F, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-10/230, Sr.

A Kansas commit and McDonald’s All-American, Preston was Oak Hill’s inside force, posting 15.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Langston Gaither, G, Hayfield (Alexandria), 6-4/185, Sr.

Jordan Miller, G/F, Loudoun Valley (Purcellville), 6-4/165, Jr.

Michael Christmas, F/G, Landstown (Virginia Beach), 6-6/195, So.

Zach Jacobs, F, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond), 6-7/215, Sr.

Aamir Simms, F, Blue Ridge (St. George), 6-8/200, Sr.