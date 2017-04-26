2016-17 ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Troy Manns, L.C. Bird (Chesterfield)
Manns won a state title as a player in 1992 and now, in his sixth season at L.C. Bird, he’s captured one as a coach. The Warhawks won their first Class 5A championship, defeating Bethel, 65-52, to complete a 27-1 campaign.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Lindell Wigginton, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-1/175, Sr.
An Iowa State commit, Wigginton was the top scorer for the Warriors, leading them to a 34-5 record and a berth in the DICK’S High School Nationals. An American Family Insurance ALL-USA Third Team selection, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Matt Coleman, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-2/185, Sr.
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year sparked the Warriors to a No. 8 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25, averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
Brandon Slater, F/G, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-5/180, Jr.
The junior paced the Panthers with 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.
Armando Bacot, F, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond), 6-9/225, So.
The sensational sophomore averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans, who went 35-1 and won the VISAA Division 1 championship.
Billy Preston, F, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-10/230, Sr.
A Kansas commit and McDonald’s All-American, Preston was Oak Hill’s inside force, posting 15.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.
SECOND TEAM
Langston Gaither, G, Hayfield (Alexandria), 6-4/185, Sr.
Jordan Miller, G/F, Loudoun Valley (Purcellville), 6-4/165, Jr.
Michael Christmas, F/G, Landstown (Virginia Beach), 6-6/195, So.
Zach Jacobs, F, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond), 6-7/215, Sr.
Aamir Simms, F, Blue Ridge (St. George), 6-8/200, Sr.