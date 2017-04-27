2016-17 ALL-USA Virginia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Allen, Paul VI (Fairfax)

In his 15th year, Allen led the Panthers to their 11th consecutive Virginia Independent Schools championship. Paul VI finished 32-2 and ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25, with the only losses coming against Washington D.C. power St. John’s, the No. 2 team in the country.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Megan Walker, G, Monacan (North Chesterfield), 6-1, Sr.

The Gatorade National Player of the Year and an American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team selection, Walker led the Chiefs to a 30-0 season and the Class 4A state title. A UConn commit and the nation’s top-ranked recruit, she averaged 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.

Hannah Young, G/F, Brookville (Lynchburg), 5-10, Jr.

The Class 3A Player of the Year averaged 19.2 points and 7.9 rebounds a night, while making 43.4 percent of her 3-point attempts.

Samantha Brunelle, F/G, William Monroe (Stanardsville), 6-2, So.

The top-ranked sophomore recruit in the country, Brunelle poured in 25.0 points a game, to go with 12.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 3.3 assists.

Shakira Austin, F/C, Colonial Forge (Stafford), 6-5, Jr.

Austin led the Eagles to a state title, averaging 18.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest, and verbally committed to the University of Maryland.

Mikayla Vaughn, F, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-3, Sr.

A Notre Dame recruit and the WCAC Player of the Year, Vaughn led the Panthers to a 32-2 record and a state title, averaging 15.4 points per game.

SECOND TEAM

Daijah Jefferson, F, Hopewell, 6-3, Sr.

Xaria Wiggins, F/G, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 6-0, Jr.

CeCe Crudup, G, Highland Springs, 5-8, Sr.

Taya Robinson, G, Huguenot (Richmond), 5-9, Sr.

Brianna Tinsley, G, St. Anne’s-Belfield (Charlottesville), 5-6, Sr.