2016-17 ALL-USA Washington Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Marc Wiese, Puyallup

After beginning the season 0-2, Wiese’s Vikings won 25 straight games, culminating in a 3-2 victory over Kentlake in the Class 4A state final at Safeco Field. For Wiese and the Vikings, it was their first title since they took the state crown in 2014.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jesse Franklin, OF, Seattle Prep, 6-1/200, Sr.

The University of Michigan-bound Franklin his .541 with four home runs and 21 RBI this past spring, leading the Panthers to a 15-10 record and the Class 3A Metro League semifinals. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, he is a three-time All-Metro selection.

Michael Attalah, P, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), 6-2/180, Sr.

Trevin Hope, P, Lynden, 6-6, 185, Jr.

Michael Newstrom, P, Puyallup, 5-10/185, Sr.

Matt James, C, Ferndale, 5-11/195, Sr.

Nicholas Hovland, INF, Highline (Burien), 6-2/180, Jr.

Noah Hsue, INF, Mercer Island, 5-6/140, Sr.

Brandon Mitchell, INF, Edmonds-Woodway (Edmonds), 5-10/190, Sr.

Ryan Ober, INF, Glacier Peak (Snohomish), 5-11/180, Sr.

Brody Barnum, OF, Skyview (Vancouver), 6-3/210, Sr.

Henry Gargus, OF, A.C. Davis (Yakima), 6-0/205, So.

SECOND TEAM

Marcos Cuenca, P, Rainier Beach (Seattle), 6-1/216, Sr.

Nick Hull, P, Edmonds-Woodway (Edmonds), 5-11/175, Sr.

Michael Spellacy, P, Puyallup, 5-11/180, Sr.

Shane McGuire, C, Kentwood (Covington), 6-1/205, Sr.

Kyler McMahan, INF, Lynnwood (Bothell), 5-11/168, Sr.

Jake Harvey, INF, Southridge (Kennewick), 5-11/155, Jr.

Mitchell Lesmeister, INF, Walla Walla, 6-1/185, Sr.

Arthur Pate, INF, Shorewood (Shoreline), 6-0/175, Sr.

Mason Martin, OF, Southridge (Kennewick), 6-0/201, Sr.

Wes Nixon, OF, Fife, 5-11/170, Sr.

Ethan Smith, OF, Glacier Peak (Snohomish), 5-10/160, Sr.