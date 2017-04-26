2016-17 ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brandon Roy, Nathan Hale (Seattle)

The former NBA star had quite a head coaching debut, leading Nathan Hale – coming off a 3-18 campaign – to a 29-0 record, the Class 3A state championship and a No. 4 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. Roy was named the national Naismith High School Coach of the Year.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Michael Porter Jr., F, Nathan Hale (Seattle), 6-9/225, Sr.

The No. 1 recruit in the nation turned in a perfect senior season, averaging 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks while completing a 29-0 season with a state title. Porter has swept the major postseason honors, including the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award, the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year and MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Roberto Gittens, F, Henry Foss (Tacoma), 6-5/200, Sr.

The Class 2A Player of the Year committed to Boise State and averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Kevin Porter, F/G, Rainier Beach (Seattle), 6-5/205, Jr.

The talented junior showed off a slick all-around game, averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists per contest.

Nate Pryor, G, West Seattle, 6-1/165, Sr.

A Seattle University signee, Pryor carried the Wildcats to the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament, averaging 18.6 points and 4.7 assists.

Daejon Davis, G, Garfield (Seattle), 6-3/175, Sr.

A First Team All-State selection and a top 50 national recruit, Davis averaged 17 points, nine assists and four steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Jontay Porter, F, Nathan Hale (Seattle), 6-8/215, Jr.

Corey Kispert, F, King’s (Seattle), 6-6/215, Sr.

Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane), 6-7/210, So.

Jaylen Nowell, G, Garfield (Seattle), 6-4/185, Sr.

Cameron Cranston, G/F, Union (Camas), 6-6/200, Sr.