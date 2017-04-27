2016-17 ALL-USA Washington Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Sandall, Kentridge (Kent)

The Chargers won the first state championship in program history behind the coaching of Sandall. Kentridge rolled to a 26-5 record and captured the Class 4A title with a 60-46 win over Glacier Peak.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Anna Luce, C, Mercer Island, 6-2, Sr.

Luce earned Miss Basketball honors after leading the Islanders to the Class 3A state title, averaging 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. The Dartmouth-bound senior finished her prep career with more than 1,700 points.

Jadyn Bush, F/C, Bishop Blanchet (Seattle), 5-11, Sr.

Bush, who will play for Harvard this fall, averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game while helping Bishop Blanchet reach the Class 3A state final.

Taya Corosdale, F, Bothell, 6-2, Sr.

Corosdale averaged 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks per game, earning a First Team All-State selection.

Lexie Hull, F/G, Central Valley (Spokane Valley), 6-2, Jr.

The Stanford commit earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award with season averages of 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and three steals per game.

Paisley Johnson, G, Glacier Peak (Snohomish), 5-9, Sr.

Johnson led Glacier Peak to a berth in the Class 4A state final, averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Kayla Watkins, C, Glacier Peak (Snohomish), 6-1, Sr.

Kendall Bird, F, White River (Buckley), 6-2, Sr.

Shalyse Smith, F/C, Bellarmine Prep (Tacoma), 6-1, Jr.

McKenzi Williams, G, Auburn Riverside (Auburn), 5-3, Sr.

Te’a Adams, G, Juanita (Kirkland), 5-9, Sr.