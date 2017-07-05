2016-17 ALL-USA West Virginia Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Robert Shields, Bridgeport

The veteran coach guided the Indians (31-7) to their fourth consecutive Class AA title, making Bridgeport the first team in any class to notch a four-peat. The Indians finished off Shields’ 31st season with a 14-3 victory over Weir in the five-inning championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Drew Hefner, C, Bridgeport, 5-10/165, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year won a state title every year of his high school career. An outstanding defender behind the plate, Hefner also led the Indians offense with a .434 average, four home runs and 45 RBI.

Michael Maiolo, P, Woodrow Wilson (Beckley), 6-1/180, Jr.

Austin Cross, P, Jefferson (Shenandoah Junction), 6-2/175, Sr.

Garrett Gress, P, Hurricane, 5-11/170, Sr.

Anthony Jarvis, INF, Ripley, 6-0/205, Sr.

Chase Swain, INF, Ravenswood, 6-2/195, Jr.

Nick Loftis, INF, St. Albans, 5-11/180, So.

Dakota McCloud, INF, Wayne, 6-4/255, Sr.

Kirk Jennings, OF, Cabell Midland (Ona), 6-4/215, Sr.

Spencer DeLawder, OF, Washington (Charles Town), 6-0/185, Jr.

Trenton Begley, OF/P, Liberty (Glen Daniel), 6-2/200, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Philip Hoffman, P, Wahama (Mason), 6-2/220, Sr.

Aaron Perry, P, Hurricane, 5-11/175, Sr.

Austin Crebs, P, Wheeling Central, 6-1/195, Sr.

Cameron Pine, C, Washington (Charles Town), 6-1/175, Jr.

Austin Bulman, INF, Jefferson (Shenandoah Junction), 6-1/175, Sr.

Brandon Combs, INF, Charleston Catholic, 6-0/225, Jr.

J.T. Harris, INF, Bridgeport, 5-6/140, Sr.

Grant Mohler, INF, Monroe (Lindside), 5-8/185, Jr.

Mason Adkins, OF, Williamstown, 5-9/175, Jr.

Adam Riggleman, OF, Elkins, 6-1/190, Sr.

Nathan Curtis, OF, Ravenswood, 5-11/185, Sr.