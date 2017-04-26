2016-17 ALL-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dave Retton, Fairmont Senior

Retton, the son of Fairmont State coaching legend Joe Retton, guided the Polar Bears to a 25-3 record and their second consecutive Class AA state championship. Fairmont Senior rallied from 12 points down to defeat Chapmanville, 59-54, in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jarrod West, G, Notre Dame (Clarksburg), 5-10/175, Sr.

West capped his high school career in style, carrying the Irish to their first Class A state championship. A Marshall commit, he averaged 20.5 points, six assists and six rebounds on the season, and dropped in 29 points in the state final.

Luke Frampton, G, Poca, 6-5/195, Sr.

The Davidson commit averaged 23.6 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists while earning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

Leondre Rogers, G, Capital (Charleston), 5-8/150, Sr.

Captain of the Class AAA All-State team, Rogers notched 15 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 steals per contest.

Chase Johnson, F, Huntington Prep, 6-8/200, Sr.

Formerly an All-State player at Ripley, the future Florida Gator thrived in his one year with the Fighting Irish, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 boards per game.

Chris Smith, F, Huntington Prep, 6-9/200, Sr.

The multi-talented small forward averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game and committed to UCLA.

SECOND TEAM

Riley Heatherington, F, Ravenswood, 6-7/180, Sr.

Mikal Dawson, F, Huntington, 6-4/200, Jr.

Jeremy Dillon, F, Mingo Central (Matewan), 6-5/200, Jr.

DeAundra Murphy, G, St. Joseph (Huntington), 6-4/165, Sr.

Keldon Johnson, G/F, Huntington Prep, 6-6/205, Jr.