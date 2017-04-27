2016-17 ALL-USA West Virginia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lonnie Lucas, Huntington

In his 50th year of coaching, Lucas led the Highlanders to a 25-3 record and the Class AAA state championship. Huntington defeated Buckhannon-Upshur, 72-54, in the title game, giving Lucas and the Highlanders their first championship since 2000.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordyn Dawson, F, Huntington, 5-11, Sr.

A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Dawson steered the Highlanders to the Class AAA state championship, averaging 23 points, 13 rebounds, nine steals and 6.1 assists per game. The Xavier signee produced 21 double-doubles this past season and scored a game-high 28 points in the title-clinching win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

Lydia Adrian, F, Morgantown, 6-0, Sr.

Adrian earned First Team All-State honors after averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior.

Aaliyah Dunham, G, South Charleston, 5-4, Sr.

Dunham, who will join Dawson at Xavier this fall, averaged 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game for the Class AAA semifinalists.

Hanna McClung, G, Buckhannon-Upshur (Buckhannon), 5-6, Jr.

The junior point guard surpassed the 1,000-point mark this past season and led the Buccaneers to the Class AAA state final with averages of 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals per game.

Haleigh Legg, C, St. Albans, 6-0, Sr.

Legg’s 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game helped guide the Red Dragons to the Class AAA state tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Madi Mace, F/G, Parkersburg, 5-10, Fr.

Emily Saunders, F/C, Wyoming East (New Richmond), 6-5, So.

Erica Bowles, G, Fairmont Senior, 5-7, Sr.

Josie Daugherty, G, Wheeling Park (Wheeling), 5-5, Sr.

Hope Bray, G, Lincoln (Shinnston), 5-9, Sr.