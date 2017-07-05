2016-17 ALL-USA Wisconsin Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan McGinnis, Kimberly

McGinnis and the Papermakers claimed the third state title in program history this past season and their first since 2007. The decade-long championship drought came to an end with a 4-2 triumph over Sun Prairie.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ben Dragani, P/INF, Catholic Memorial (Waukesha), 6-5/220, Sr.

The big left-hander led Catholic Memorial to the Division 2 regional semifinals, posting a 5-0 record with a 0.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. Dragani, who was named Wisconsin’s Gatorade Player of the Year, also batted .436 with a 1.190 OPS.

Ryan Hoerter, P, Indian Trail (Kenosha), 6-6/185, Sr.

Tanner Halvorson, P, North (Eau Claire), 6-0/175, Sr.

Jacob Campbell, C, Craig (Janesville), 6-0/200, Jr.

Peter Brookshaw, INF, Prescott, 5-10/170, Jr.

Isaac Pape, INF, Independence/Gilmanton (Independence), 5-7/150, Jr.

Jace Baumann, INF, Mosinee, 5-10/170, Sr.

Garrett LaBreche, INF, Tremper (Kenosha), 5-11/155, Sr.

Mitchell Seager, OF, Turner (Beloit), 5-9/135, Jr.

Ryan Wickman, OF, River Valley (Spring Green), 6-0/165, Sr.

Payton Nelson, OF, West (Wausau), 5-9/185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Zach Campbell, P, Burlington, 5-11/165, Sr.

Trevor Olson, P, Chippewa Falls, 6-6/210, Sr.

Matt Osterberg, P, Coleman, 6-2/170, Jr.

Derek Baumgartner, C, Almond-Bancroft (Almond), 5-10/170, Jr.

Tanner Williams, INF, Arrowhead (Hartland), 6-3/170, Sr.

Zac Stange, INF, North (Eau Claire), 6-1/190, Sr.

Drew Behling, INF, Waupun, 6-0/212, Sr.

Colten Schild, INF, Fox Valley Lutheran (Appleton), 5-9/155, Jr.

Connor Klatt, OF, Altoona, 5-8/165, Sr.

Gus Turner-Zick, OF, Stevens Point, 5-10/195, Sr.

Drew Freitag, OF, Beloit Memorial (Beloit), 5-10/160, Sr.