2016-17 ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Myers, Barneveld

Myers won six state titles and a record 699 games in 38 years as coach of the Barneveld girls’ basketball team; in just his second year coaching the Golden Eagle boys, he brought home a seventh championship. Barneveld went 26-3 overall and blasted Shullsburg, 58-28, in the Division 5 title game, with Myers’ son Matthew scoring a game-high 20 points.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kobe King, G, La Crosse Central, 6-4/190, Sr.

King won a state title, earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was named Mr. Basketball. The Wisconsin pledge averaged 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

John Diener, G, Cedarburg, 6-4/190, Jr.

Diener set a state tournament record with 46 points in the Div. 2 semifinals and finished his brilliant season with per game averages of 22.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Quincy Lewis, F, Riverside (Milwaukee), 6-6/192, Sr.

The two-time Milwaukee City Conference Player of the Year committed to Iowa State and averaged 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Joey Hauser, F, Stevens Point, 6-8/210, Jr.

Hauser missed the first 11 games of the season with an ankle injury, but returned to lead the Panthers to a state title, scoring 23.6 points and grabbing 11.5 rebounds per night.

Owen Hamilton, C, Prescott, 7-1/255, Sr.

The Northern Illinois commit carried the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in the Div. 3 state tournament, posting 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Chris Knight, F, Madison Memorial, 6-8/200, Sr.

Bennett Vander Plas, F, Ripon, 6-7/220, Sr.

Hunter Plamann, G, Xavier (Appleton), 6-1/170, Jr.

Tyler Herro, G, Whitnall (Greenfield), 6-5/180, Jr.

Jordan McCabe, G, Kaukauna, 6-0/175, Jr.