2016-17 ALL-USA Wisconsin Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Russom, Appleton North

Russom guided the Lightning to a dominant 28-0 season and the Division 1 state championship, the first girls hoop title for any Appleton school. The Lightning routed nationally ranked and previously unbeaten Milwaukee King by 23 points in the semifinals, then knocked off De Pere in the final, 49-34.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sidney Cooks, F, St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha), 6-4, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American, Cooks also earned co-Miss Basketball honors and was ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the country by ESPN. The Michigan State commit averaged 27.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest.

Myriama Smith-Traore, F, Whitewater, 6-2, Sr.

The Marquette recruit capped her brilliant career by averaging 16.9 points, 15.1 rebounds and five blocks per night.

Sydnee Roby, C, King (Milwaukee), 6-4, So.

The heavily recruited sophomore led the Generals to the Div. 1 semifinals, scoring 16.9 points per game to go with 11.7 rebounds and 3.8 blocks.

Estella Moschkau, G, Edgewood (Madison), 6-2, Sr.

Co-Miss Basketball and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Moschkau led the Crusaders to their first state title, recording 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

Shemera Williams, G, Milwaukee Academy of Science, 5-9, So.

Williams led the state with 31.6 points per game and was a nightly triple-double threat, also averaging 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

Lexi Smith, F, Northland Pines (Eagle River), 5-10, Sr.

Alex Luehring, F/G, Verona, 6-2, Sr.

Sydney Levy, G, Appleton North, 5-8, Jr.

Grace Beyer, G, Mukwonago, 5-9, So.

Sydney Hilliard, G, Monroe, 5-9, So.