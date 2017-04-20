2016-17 ALL-USA Wrestling: First Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 20, 2017
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestling Team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance and level of competition.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Gable Steveson, Apple Valley (Minn.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Craig Gross, Hilton Central (Hilton, N.Y.)
MORE: SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
