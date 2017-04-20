2016-17 ALL-USA Wrestling: Third Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 20, 2017
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestling Team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance and level of competition.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Gable Steveson, Apple Valley (Minn.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Craig Gross, Hilton Central (Hilton, N.Y.)
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the wrestlers on the third team.
LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Preseason Team
ONE YEAR AGO: 2015-16 ALL-USA Wrestling Team
ALL-USA Wrestling, American Family Insurance, Austin Gomez, Brody Teske, Hunter Bolen, Jake Woodley, Jesse Vasquez, Josiah Rider, Julian Tagg, justin mejia, Mitch Moore, Nino Bonaccorsi, Noah Adams, Stephen Glasgow, Travis Wittlake, Trent Hillger, wrestling, ALL-USA