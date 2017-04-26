2016-17 ALL-USA Wyoming Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Randy Roden, Kelly Walsh (Casper)

Under Roden’s watch, the Trojans earned their first Class 4A state title since 1981 this past season. Kelly Walsh sealed the championship with a 62-49 win over Rock Springs in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trey Hladky, G, Campbell County (Gillette), 5-8/145, Jr.

The junior standout was the leading scorer and ball distributor in all of Class 4A, averaging 23.1 points with 3.8 assists per game. Hladky led the Camels to the 4A semifinals and captured the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Trevor Hautala, G, Rock Springs, 5-10/170, Sr.

With season averages of 20.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, Hautala was the spark that helped Rock Springs reach the Class 4A state final.

Cody Baumstarck, C/F, Worland, 6-7/195, Sr.

Class 3A’s leading rebounder (12.3), Baumstarck also averaged 16 points per contest to help the Warriors (21-7) to a berth the Class 3A championship game.

Jaxon Hiatt, F, Kelly Walsh (Casper), 6-4/190, Sr.

Hiatt poured in 13.3 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game to help the Trojans (21-3) capture the Class 4A state title.

Kelby Kramer, C, Rock Springs, 6-10/225, Sr.

The Montana commit was an overpowering force on the inside, averaging 13.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Garrett Lozier, G, Pinedale, 6-1/155, Sr.

Erik Oliver, G, Cheyenne East, 6-0/170, So.

Jessen Reckling, C, Cheyenne Central, 6-7/205, Sr.

Frank Crum, F/C, Laramie, 6-6/220, Jr.

Jacob Ross, F/C, Cheyenne East, 6-7/225, Sr.