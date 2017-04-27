2016-17 ALL-USA Wyoming Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rusty Horsley, Cheyenne East

Horsley coached the Thunderbirds (26-4) to their first Class 4A state title since 2010, beating Campbell County, 53-50, in the state final. Cheyenne East, which had lost its three previous meetings with Campbell County, overcame a 15-point third quarter deficit to clinch the championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

McKinley Bradshaw, F, Lyman, 5-10, So.

The Star-Tribune Player of the Year, Bradshaw led all of Class 3A in scoring (23.2), rebounding (13.7) and steals (5.2). The team’s only returning starter, Bradshaw carried the Eagles to the state quarterfinals, also chipping in 2.8 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest, while shooting 52 percent from the field.

Kristy Dick, F, Natrona County (Casper), 6-0, Jr.

A defensive standout, Dick led Class 4A in rebounding (11.6) and blocked shots (2.3) while averaging 14.2 points per game, helping the Mustangs gain a berth in the 4A semifinals.

Kalina Smith, F/G, Campbell County (Gillette), 5-10, Sr.

The multi-talented Smith earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year awards in both volleyball and basketball this year, averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and two blocked shots per game on the hardwood.

Lyndzi Rich, F/G, Worland, 6-2, Sr.

Rich guided Worland to the Class 3A state final, averaging 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Ky Buell, G, Rock Springs, 5-8, Fr.

The freshman standout was the top scorer in Class 4A, producing 15.6 points and three assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Maggie Justinak, F, Rock Springs, 5-8, Sr.

Abby Fearneyhough, F/G, Cheyenne Central, 5-9, Sr.

Jessie Erickson, G, Cheyenne East, 5-10, Sr.

Savannah Lucero, G, Star Valley (Afton), 5-6, Sr.

Amryn Brown, G, Wyoming Indian (Ethete), 5-8, Sr.