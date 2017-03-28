USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)

FIRST TEAM:

Player of the Year: F Michael Porter, Nathan Hale (Seattle)

F Marvin Bagley, III, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

G Trevon Duval, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

C DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)

G Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.)