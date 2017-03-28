USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)
MORE: SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
RELATED: Where are they now? Last 10 ALL-USA Players of the Year
PRESEASON: Meet the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM:
Player of the Year: F Michael Porter, Nathan Hale (Seattle)
F Marvin Bagley, III, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
G Trevon Duval, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
C DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)