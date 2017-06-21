The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Golf Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule primarily at the high school level. Junior golf success was a secondary consideration, and those who did not compete regularly for their high school were not considered. Players from states that play in the fall or spring were eligible for selection.

California claims three spots on the two teams, while North Carolina and Oklahoma each have two representatives. Florida has one honoree and he’s AFI ALL-USA Player of the Year Eugene Hong from (Winter Park, Fla.) Circle Christian. Louisiana, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Texas also each earned one place on the team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eugene Hong, Circle Christian (Winter Park, Fla.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Sewnig, Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, N.J.)

