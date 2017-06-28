2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team. The team and honorees were selected by Casey Vock of 3dRising.com based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule.

Note: Only players from U.S.-based schools are eligible for the ALL-USA team and Player of the Year consideration.

Player of the Year: Justin Shockey, Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)

Coach of the Year: Bryan Kelly, Calvert Hall (Baltimore, Md.)

Team of the Year: Culver Academy (Culver, Ind.)

