The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

New Jersey leads the selections with four picks, followed by Connecticut, Illinois and Pennsylvania with three. California, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia all have two, while Kentucky has only one honoree, but it’s Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate forward Haji Abdikadir, the AFI ALL-USA Player of the Year. Colorado, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas also have one pick apiece.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haji Abdikadir, Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike McLaughlin, St. Ignatius (Cleveland)

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

Click through the photo gallery to meet the First Team: