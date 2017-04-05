USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

Check out the video below to meet the players selected for the first team:

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Lombard, Canyon (Amarillo, Texas)

MORE: SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

FIRST TEAM:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: G Evina Westbrook, South Salem (Salem, Ore.)

F Megan Walker, Monacan (Richmond, Va.)

G Anastasia Hayes, Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

G Chennedy Carter, Timberview (Mansfield, Texas)

G Mikayla Boykin, Clinton (N.C.)

