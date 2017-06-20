The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls golf teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule primarily at the high school level. Junior golf success was a secondary consideration, and those who did not compete regularly for their high school were not considered. Players from states that play in the fall or spring were eligible for selection.

Tennessee is one of three states with multiple members on the team, led by ALL-USA Player of the Year Rachel Heck from St. Agnes Academy in Memphis.

California leads the way with three honorees, while North Carolina joins Tennessee with two selections. Alabama, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia also are represented on the team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Heck, St. Agnes Academy (Memphis)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sister Lynn Winsor, Xavier College Prep (Phoenix)

