The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams were selected by USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
The team has a decidedly Minnesota feel with 11 natives of the Land of 10,000 Lakes on the team, including ALL-USA Player of the Year Grace Zumwinkle from the Breck School. Massachusetts and Wisconsin have two representatives apiece, while Connecticut, New Hampshire and North Dakota each has one.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck School (Minn.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sami Reber, Edina (Minn.)
