2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Team. The team and honorees were selected by Casey Vock of 3dRising.com based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule.

Note: Only players from U.S.-based schools are eligible for the ALL-USA team and Player of the Year consideration.

Player of the Year: Maddie Jenner, McDonogh School

Coach of the Year: Chris Robinson, McDonogh School

Team of the Year: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)

Click the photo gallery to see the ALL-USA First Team:

