2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 29, 2017
USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Team. The team and honorees were selected by Casey Vock of 3dRising.com based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule.
Note: Only players from U.S.-based schools are eligible for the ALL-USA team and Player of the Year consideration.
Player of the Year: Maddie Jenner, McDonogh School
Coach of the Year: Chris Robinson, McDonogh School
Team of the Year: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
MORE: Second Team | Third Team
Click the photo gallery to see the ALL-USA First Team:
PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse Team
LOOKBACK: 2015-16 ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams
3D Rising, ali baiocco, ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse, Allison Mastroianni, American Family Insurance, andie aldave, Catie May, Emily Vengilio, girls lacrosse, Girls LAX, Hailey Ricciardi, Hannah Cermack, Hannah Van Middelem, Jamie Ortega, Julia Hoffman, kyla sears, Maddie jenner, Margaret Donovan, Molly Carter, Shelby Harrison, Zoe Belodeau, ALL-USA