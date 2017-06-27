The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

California leads the selections with six selections, including ALL-USA Player of the Year Kennedy Wesley from Valley Christian (Cerritos). Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington each have two picks, while Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Utah all have one.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kennedy Wesley, Valley Christian (Calif.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Finocchiaro, Glastonbury (Conn.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

Click through the photo gallery to meet the First Team:

LOOKBACK: 2015-16 ALL-USA Girls Soccer Team