The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestling Teams were selected by USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance and level of competition.

Pennsylvania dominates the team with 11 selections, including Nazareth Area High teammates Sammy Sasso and Travis Stefanik.

California and New Jersey are next with four picks each, followed by Colorado, Minnesota — with ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year Gable Steveson—New York and Ohio, which all boast a trio of honorees. Illinois and Oregon both have two apiece, while Arizona, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, Virginia and West Virginia have a single selection.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Gable Steveson, Apple Valley (Minn.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Craig Gross, Hilton Central (Hilton, N.Y.)

