Gatorade Girls Soccer State Players of the Year announced

The Gatorade State Softball Players of the Year have been crowned. The winners were selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership.
Alabama: Eva Knapstein, GK, McGill Toolen (Mobile)
Alaska: Kelsey Eagle, MF, Dimond (Anchorage)
Arizona: Erika Yost, F, Fountain Hills
Arkansas: Caroline Campbell, F, Bryant
California: Kennedy Wesley, MF/D, Valley Christian (Cerritos)
Colorado: Shae Holmes, MF/F, Thunderridge (Highlands Ranch)
Connecticut: Danielle Brinckman, D, Glastonbury
Delaware: Alyssa Poarch, F.MF, Middletown
District of Columbia: Maliah Morris, F, St. John’s College
Florida: Bella Dorosy, F, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)
Georgia: Rachel Jones, F/MF, Collins Hills (Suwanee)
Hawaii: Emi Higgins, F/MF, Hawaii Prep (Kamuela)
Idaho: Lauren Bouvia, F, Weiser
Illinois: Emma Thomson, MF/F, Maine South (Park Ridge)
Indiana: Kristina Lynch, MF/F, Penn (Mishawka)
Iowa: Regan Steigleder, MF/F, Iowa City West (Iowa City)
Kansas: Gracely Briley, MF, Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park)
Kentucky: Eva Mitchell, F, West Jessamine (Nicholasville)
Louisiana: Audrey Viso, MF, St. Joseph Academy (Baton Rouge)
Maine: Sara D’Appolonia, F, Yarmouth
Maryland: Cammie Murtha, F, Walter Johnson (Bethesda)
Massachusetts: Eve Hewins, F, Hingham
Michigan: Emily Ashby, D, Forest Hills Northern (Grand Rapids)
Minnesota: Meredith Haakenson, MF, Maple Grove
Mississippi: Morgan O’Connor, F, Oxford
Missouri: Kirsten Davis, F, Westminster Christian Academy (Town & Country)
Montana: Alexa Coyle, MF, Bozeman
Nebraska: Hannah Davis, F, Lincoln Southwest (Lincoln)
Nevada: Arlie Jones, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire: Bailey Kolinski, GK, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro)
New Jersey: Frankie Tagliaferri, F, Colts Neck
New Mexico: Lexi Baca, F, Cibola (Albuquerque)
New York: Madisyn Pezzino, F, Grand Island
North Carolina: Ashlynn Serepca, F, Hough (Cornelius)
North Dakota: Sofia Lewis, MF, Minot
Ohio: Sofia Rossi, F, Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls)
Okahoma: Taylor Malham, MF, Union (Tulsa)
Oregon: Kaillen Fried, F, Sherwood
Pennsylvania: Drew Agnew, F/D, Villa Joseph Marie (Holland)
Rhode Island: Marykate McGuire, MF, Portsmouth
South Carolina: Caroline Conti, F/MF, JL Mann (Greenville)
South Dakota: Theresa Pujado, MF, O’Gorman (Sioux Falls)
Tennessee: Karlie Paschall, MF, Ravenwood (Brentwood)
Texas: Diana Ordonez, F, Prosper
Utah: Olivia Wade, Davis (Kaysville)
Vermont: Georgia Lord, MF/D, Burr and Burton Academy (Manchester)
Virginia: Claire Constant, D/F, T.C. Williams (Alexander)
Washington: JoJo Harver, F/MF, Bellevue
West Virginia: Mary Lawman, MF/F, Winfield
Wisconsin: Taylor Kerwin, F,Whitefish Bay
Wyoming: Lexi Pulley, F/MF, Laramie