Gatorade Girls Soccer State Players of the Year announced

The Gatorade State Softball Players of the Year have been crowned. The winners were selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership.

Alabama: Eva Knapstein, GK, McGill Toolen (Mobile)

Alaska: Kelsey Eagle, MF, Dimond (Anchorage)

Arizona: Erika Yost, F, Fountain Hills

Arkansas: Caroline Campbell, F, Bryant

California: Kennedy Wesley, MF/D, Valley Christian (Cerritos)

Colorado: Shae Holmes, MF/F, Thunderridge (Highlands Ranch)

Connecticut: Danielle Brinckman, D, Glastonbury

Delaware: Alyssa Poarch, F.MF, Middletown

District of Columbia: Maliah Morris, F, St. John’s College

Florida: Bella Dorosy, F, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)

Georgia: Rachel Jones, F/MF, Collins Hills (Suwanee)

Hawaii: Emi Higgins, F/MF, Hawaii Prep (Kamuela)

Idaho: Lauren Bouvia, F, Weiser

Illinois: Emma Thomson, MF/F, Maine South (Park Ridge)

Indiana: Kristina Lynch, MF/F, Penn (Mishawka)

Iowa: Regan Steigleder, MF/F, Iowa City West (Iowa City)

Kansas: Gracely Briley, MF, Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park)

Kentucky: Eva Mitchell, F, West Jessamine (Nicholasville)

Louisiana: Audrey Viso, MF, St. Joseph Academy (Baton Rouge)

Maine: Sara D’Appolonia, F, Yarmouth

Maryland: Cammie Murtha, F, Walter Johnson (Bethesda)

Massachusetts: Eve Hewins, F, Hingham

Michigan: Emily Ashby, D, Forest Hills Northern (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota: Meredith Haakenson, MF, Maple Grove

Mississippi: Morgan O’Connor, F, Oxford

Missouri: Kirsten Davis, F, Westminster Christian Academy (Town & Country)

Montana: Alexa Coyle, MF, Bozeman

Nebraska: Hannah Davis, F, Lincoln Southwest (Lincoln)

Nevada: Arlie Jones, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire: Bailey Kolinski, GK, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro)

New Jersey: Frankie Tagliaferri, F, Colts Neck

New Mexico: Lexi Baca, F, Cibola (Albuquerque)

New York: Madisyn Pezzino, F, Grand Island

North Carolina: Ashlynn Serepca, F, Hough (Cornelius)

North Dakota: Sofia Lewis, MF, Minot

Ohio: Sofia Rossi, F, Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls)

Okahoma: Taylor Malham, MF, Union (Tulsa)

Oregon: Kaillen Fried, F, Sherwood

Pennsylvania: Drew Agnew, F/D, Villa Joseph Marie (Holland)

Rhode Island: Marykate McGuire, MF, Portsmouth

South Carolina: Caroline Conti, F/MF, JL Mann (Greenville)

South Dakota: Theresa Pujado, MF, O’Gorman (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: Karlie Paschall, MF, Ravenwood (Brentwood)

Texas: Diana Ordonez, F, Prosper

Utah: Olivia Wade, Davis (Kaysville)

Vermont: Georgia Lord, MF/D, Burr and Burton Academy (Manchester)

Virginia: Claire Constant, D/F, T.C. Williams (Alexander)

Washington: JoJo Harver, F/MF, Bellevue

West Virginia: Mary Lawman, MF/F, Winfield

Wisconsin: Taylor Kerwin, F,Whitefish Bay

Wyoming: Lexi Pulley, F/MF, Laramie

 

