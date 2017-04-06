2016-17 CJ All-Area Wrestling Teams, finalists

This year’s top Louisville-area wrestlers pinned down plenty of success.

No one exemplified the level of commitment it takes to succeed on the mat quite like the finalists for the Courier-Journal Wrestler of the Year Award: Male’s Zane Brown, New Washington’s Noah Franklin, North Oldham’s Landin Jones and Floyd Central Tristan Sellmer.

Brown, a sophomore, won the KHSAA state title in the 152-pound weight class and finished the season with a 55-1 record.

Franklin, a senior, became his school’s all-time winningest wrestler as he won a sectional title (this third) and reached the state championship meet in the 132-pound weight class.

Jones, a senior, posted a 47-1 record and was ranked No. 1 in the state at 285 pounds but missed the state championships with a dislocated elbow suffered during the Region Five Tournament.

Sellmer, a junior, was ranked fourth in the state at 138 pounds and placed fifth at the state finals in Indianapolis after clinching semi-state, regional and sectional championships.

The winner of the Wrestler of the Year Award will be announced on June 12 at the Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. The event, which will feature two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup soccer champion Mia Hamm as guest speaker, will be held at the Louisville Palace. Each Courier-Journal Bowling All-Area selection and a guest are invited to attend for free. Simply RSVP here using the password that has been sent to your athletic directors. Additional tickets may be purchased here.

2016-17 METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM



FIRST TEAM

Nate Wheeler, St. Xavier

Austin Cook, St. Xavier

Blake Evans, Pleasure Ridge Park

Kaden Darbro, St. Xavier

Konner Kraeszig, St. Xavier

Clayton Hanson, St. Xavier

Zane Brown, Male

Dallas Miles, St. Xavier

Cameron Ward, St. Xavier

Jared Branch, Fern Creek

Jacob Bratcher, Manual

Kadin Kulmer, Trinity

Landin Jones, North Oldham

SECOND TEAM

Carson Deckard, Oldham County

Bryce Moberly, North Oldham

Colton Lampe, Fern Creek

Drew Johnson, North Oldham

Alex Rivera, Moore

Dwayne Johnson, Eastern

Tristin Garcia, Male

Keaon Taylor, Doss

Lucas Carrillo, Oldham County

Sam Jenkins, North Oldham

Daniel Kimbell, Oldham County

Steven Brown, Doss

Lawrence Malala, Jeffersontown

Isaac Marret, St. Xavier

2016-17 SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM



FIRST TEAM

Camden Spears, Madison

Victor Antunez, Jennings County

Trenton Cunningham, New Albany

Dalton Craig, Jennings County

Noah Franklin, New Washington

Tristan Sellmer, Floyd Central

Brooks Wathen, Jennings County

Josh Cooper, Jeffersonville

Zane Beineke, Jennings County

Kameron Fuller, Jeffersonville

Jaden Sonner, New Albany

Bradley Philpot, Floyd Central

Chad McClanahan, New Albany

Ty Sorg, Floyd Central

SECOND TEAM

Dayton Hunter, New Albany

Camren Beasley, Jeffersonville

Elijah Combs, Floyd Central

Johnathan Kervin, Floyd Central

Noah Morrison, Jeffersonville

Ronald Johnson, New Albany

Jack Ferraro, Jeffersonville

Josh Foster, Floyd Central

Devon Stikes, Floyd Central

Aaron Mosley, New Albany

Karl Hauser, Floyd Central

Deion Cooper, New Albany

Josh McCorkle, Jeffersonville

Nathan Long, Jeffersonville