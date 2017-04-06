2016-17 CJ All-Area Wrestling Teams, finalists

This year’s top Louisville-area wrestlers pinned down plenty of success.
No one exemplified the level of commitment it takes to succeed on the mat quite like the finalists for the Courier-Journal Wrestler of the Year Award: Male’s Zane Brown, New Washington’s Noah Franklin, North Oldham’s Landin Jones and Floyd Central Tristan Sellmer.
Brown, a sophomore, won the KHSAA state title in the 152-pound weight class and finished the season with a 55-1 record.
Franklin, a senior, became his school’s all-time winningest wrestler as he won a sectional title (this third) and reached the state championship meet in the 132-pound weight class.
Jones, a senior, posted a 47-1 record and was ranked No. 1 in the state at 285 pounds but missed the state championships with a dislocated elbow suffered during the Region Five Tournament.
Sellmer, a junior, was ranked fourth in the state at 138 pounds and placed fifth at the state finals in Indianapolis after clinching semi-state, regional and sectional championships.
The winner of the Wrestler of the Year Award will be announced on June 12 at the Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. The event, which will feature two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup soccer champion Mia Hamm as guest speaker, will be held at the Louisville Palace. Each Courier-Journal Bowling All-Area selection and a guest are invited to attend for free. Simply RSVP here using the password that has been sent to your athletic directors. Additional tickets may be purchased here.
2016-17 METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Nate Wheeler, St. Xavier
Austin Cook, St. Xavier
Blake Evans, Pleasure Ridge Park
Kaden Darbro, St. Xavier
Konner Kraeszig, St. Xavier
Clayton Hanson, St. Xavier
Zane Brown, Male
Dallas Miles, St. Xavier
Cameron Ward, St. Xavier
Jared Branch, Fern Creek
Jacob Bratcher, Manual
Kadin Kulmer, Trinity
Landin Jones, North Oldham
SECOND TEAM
Carson Deckard, Oldham County
Bryce Moberly, North Oldham
Colton Lampe, Fern Creek
Drew Johnson, North Oldham
Alex Rivera, Moore
Dwayne Johnson, Eastern
Tristin Garcia, Male
Keaon Taylor, Doss
Lucas Carrillo, Oldham County
Sam Jenkins, North Oldham
Daniel Kimbell, Oldham County
Steven Brown, Doss
Lawrence Malala, Jeffersontown
Isaac Marret, St. Xavier
2016-17 SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Camden Spears, Madison
Victor Antunez, Jennings County
Trenton Cunningham, New Albany
Dalton Craig, Jennings County
Noah Franklin, New Washington
Tristan Sellmer, Floyd Central
Brooks Wathen, Jennings County
Josh Cooper, Jeffersonville
Zane Beineke, Jennings County
Kameron Fuller, Jeffersonville
Jaden Sonner, New Albany
Bradley Philpot, Floyd Central
Chad McClanahan, New Albany
Ty Sorg, Floyd Central
SECOND TEAM
Dayton Hunter, New Albany
Camren Beasley, Jeffersonville
Elijah Combs, Floyd Central
Johnathan Kervin, Floyd Central
Noah Morrison, Jeffersonville
Ronald Johnson, New Albany
Jack Ferraro, Jeffersonville
Josh Foster, Floyd Central
Devon Stikes, Floyd Central
Aaron Mosley, New Albany
Karl Hauser, Floyd Central
Deion Cooper, New Albany
Josh McCorkle, Jeffersonville
Nathan Long, Jeffersonville