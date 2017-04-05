2016-17 Courier-Journal All-Area Bowling Teams, Bowler of the Year Award finalists

This year’s crop of Louisville-area high school bowlers rolled right through regionals and onto state championships.

The three finalists for the Courier-Journal Metro Louisville Boys Bowler of the Year Award — Pleasure Ridge Park’s Clayton Cox, St. Xavier’s Brandon Flora and Trinity’s Noah Hall — combined to win a pair of region titles and three top-10 state finishes, including Flora’s title.

Flora won the Region Four and state titles; Cox won the Region Three championship and finished third at state; and Hall finished third in Region Four and seventh at state.

The finalists for the Courier-Journal Metro Louisville Girls Bowler of the Year Award – Mercy’s Breanna Elkin, Pleasure Ridge Park’s Kayla Payne and Male’s Kayla Shannon — also have a pair of region titles and three top-10 state finishes between them, and Elkin returned with a state championship to her name.

Elkins’ title came after she finished runner-up in Region Three; Payne won the Region Three championship and finished fourth at state; and Shannon won the Region Four title and finished ninth at state.

The winner of the Boys and Girls Bowler of the Year Awards will be announced on June 12 at the Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. The event, which will feature two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup soccer champion Mia Hamm as guest speaker, will be held at the Louisville Palace. Each Courier-Journal Bowling All-Area selection and a guest are invited to attend for free. Simply RSVP here using the password that has been sent to your athletic directors. Additional tickets may be purchased here.

2017 COURIER-JOURNAL ALL-AREA BOWLING TEAMS



BOYS ALL-AREA BOWLING TEAM

Clayton Cox, Pleasure Ridge Park

Brandon Flora, St. Xavier

Noah Hall, Trinity

Wyatt Metts, St. Xavier

Michael Turner, Butler

GIRLS ALL-AREA BOWLING TEAM

Breanna Elkin, Mercy

Brianna Logsdon, Pleasure Ridge Park

Kayla Payne, Pleasure Ridge Park

Faith Rowe, Pleasure Ridge Park

Kayla Shannon, Male