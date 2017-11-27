2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason boys basketball team for the 2017-18 season with the selection of 20 players.

The team was selected by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan and various recruiting analysts and high school coaches.

Statistics are from last season, except where otherwise noted. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Click through the gallery to meet the players: